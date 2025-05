LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating in a missing 17-year-old.

Kirstin Farmer was last seen on Monday on Kevington Drive around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 606-878-7000, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.