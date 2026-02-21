Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officials report cychlorphine, a highly potent synthetic drug, has now been detected in KY

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - A container of Narcan, a brand name version of the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone, sits on a table following a demonstration at the Health and Human Services Humphrey Building on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Washington. The number of U.S. fatal overdoses fell in 2023 — for only the second time since the current national epidemic of drug deaths began more than three decades ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the numbers on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
(LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security are advising the public that cychlorphine, a highly potent synthetic drug ten times stronger than fentanyl, has now been detected within the state.

The drug has been linked to overdose is areas around the Commonwealth, including Tennessee.

"This substance is frequently mixed with other illegal narcotics, placing users at extreme risk of unintentional exposure," KOHS said on social media Friday. "Its presence is expected to expand to additional areas within the Commonwealth."

Healthcare workers and first responders are encouraged to use extreme caution when handling unknown substances, utilize appropriate PPE, and treat any suspected cychlorphine-related overdoses as medical emergencies.

