Officials report cychlorphine, a highly potent synthetic drug, has now been detected in KY

(LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security are advising the public that cychlorphine, a highly potent synthetic drug ten times stronger than fentanyl, has now been detected within the state.

The drug has been linked to overdose is areas around the Commonwealth, including Tennessee.

"This substance is frequently mixed with other illegal narcotics, placing users at extreme risk of unintentional exposure," KOHS said on social media Friday. "Its presence is expected to expand to additional areas within the Commonwealth."

Healthcare workers and first responders are encouraged to use extreme caution when handling unknown substances, utilize appropriate PPE, and treat any suspected cychlorphine-related overdoses as medical emergencies.