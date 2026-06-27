Officials warn 'Turn Around, Don't Drown' as flash flooding continues in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Officials in the Madison County area are warning residents to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" as dangerous flash flooding continues to impact the community.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kentucky State Police Trooper Justin Kearney stated that many cars have attempted to drive through standing water on roads, and he is warning residents to stay safe and drive away.

"You can't see how deep it is or what's under the water, and it doesn't take much moving water to become dangerous fast. If you come up on water covering the roadway, turn around," Kearney wrote in his post.

Also on Saturday morning, Madison County Emergency Management released a travel restriction, urging residents to stay off the roads.

"Due to severe flooding, residents are urged to stay off roadways through Madison County. First responder crews are fully engaged in ongoing water rescue operations and 911 call volume is very high," the emergency alert stated.

In the alert, the emergency management crew tells residents not to travel on local roads unless otherwise necessary.

"If you call 911 and the line is busy, stay on the line or call again, assistance is being dispatched as quickly as possible," the alert said.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.