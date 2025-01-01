Watch Now
Oh baby! Women's Hospital at Saint Joseph East welcomes first baby of 2025

CHI Saint Joseph Health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The New Year is starting out with pure joy as a Georgetown couple welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 1 at 5:37 a.m. at the Women's Hospital at Saint Joseph East, the first-born baby of 2025 at the Lexington hospital.

The hospital detailed that Rosa and Justin Westhoff welcomed their son Tobias to the world on Jan. 1, who weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces.

In 2024, a release read that the hospital welcomed 1,389 babies.

Welcome to 2025 Tobias!

More information on the hospital, along with a virtual tour, can be found on it's website here.

