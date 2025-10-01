Ohio teen killed after he's ejected from his motorcycle during crash in Kentucky

HEBRON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Ohio teen was killed Tuesday night after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate I-275 in Boone County. Officials noted that he was then struck by multiple vehicles after he was ejected off the bike.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that the 18-year-old, identified as Maxwell Trentman of West Chester, Ohio, was traveling westbound on I-275 near the 5.5-mile marker around 10:49 p.m. when he "lost control of his motorcycle at the crest of a hill on a slight right-hand curve."

Trentman, officials detailed, laid the bike down and slid off the roadway to the left before striking a guardrail. The force of the collision broke the motorcycle into several pieces and ejected Trentman into the middle of the roadway, where he was then hit by four vehicles that "were unable to avoid him." Trentman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second motorcyclist was unable to avoid debris from Trentman's motorcycle on the highway. He lost control of his motorcycle and was forced to lay it down. He was taken EMS to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials added.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the collision. Preliminary findings show that contributing factors include "excessive speed, loss of control and failure to maintain lane," the sheriff's office stated.

Trentman was reportedly wearing a helmet, however, the force of the impact dislodged it. Officials noted that all involved parties are cooperating with the investigation.