"Once in a lifetime": Lexington newlyweds meet Pope Leo XIV on honeymoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington couple started their European honeymoon with a visit to the Vatican, and a chance encounter with Pope Leo XIV.

Breden and Kevan Kokaska secured tickets to a Papal Audience in Rome for their first trip as newlyweds.

At the time, they weren't sure if it would even happen, following the death of Pope Francis.

Just weeks before their wedding, they watched as white smoke signaled the election of Pope Leo, a Chicago southsider, just like Kevin.

"We never thought in a million years that it would be an American Pope, much less someone who grew up about 10 miles from where I did," Kevin said.

Little did they know, the distance between them would only get smaller.

Following a "sposi novelli" (newlywed couple) blessing, the couple had a chance to meet directly with Pope Leo.

"You know your heart sinks, you get super nervous. But when he came over, he was very calm, very kind. I just kind of felt this sense of calmness over my body," Breden said.

Kevin bonded with the Pope over their ties to Chicago.

"His demeanor softened when I told him I had grown up just down the road from where he had," he said.

The moment is now permanent, as their conversation was captured on camera.

"It's one of those things, they call it a God thing. We were called to do this, I'm not entirely sure why," Kevin said.