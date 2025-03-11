One dead after morning officer-involved shooting in Trigg County

UPDATE:

21-year-old Jermaine Terrell Jackson is confirmed to have died on the scene of the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One person is dead and an officer is in stable condition following a morning shooting in Trigg County.

According to Kentucky State Police, a driver fled an attempted traffic stop by KSP on I-24 eastbound near the 42-mile marker. That pursuit stretched into Trigg County, where Trigg County Sheriff Office deputies joined.

Following a single-vehicle collision near the 65-mile marker, the driver of the vehicle exited and fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, the driver fired on officers, striking one deputy.

Three officers responded with their agency-issued firearm, striking the individual, who was later pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

