One left with 'serious' injuries following passenger van, motorcycle collision in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is reporting that one individual is facing 'serious' physical injuries following a passenger van, motorcycle collision in Scott County on Friday.

According to a social media post, the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:40 p.m. to the area of Ironworks Road and Midway Road outside of Georgetown. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit due to the severity of the crash.

According to the sheriff's department, one individual has been transported to a Lexington hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

"Thank you to Georgetown/Scott County Fire, EMS/ EMA and all others for their assistance controlling the scene," the social media post wrote.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.