One Lexington announces 30 scholarship winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 30 Fayette County high school graduates received “Building Bridges to Opportunity” scholarships Tuesday morning.

Mayor Linda Gorton and One Lexington director Devine Carama marked the occasion with a ceremony downtown.

“What this scholarship does is allow young people to step up and be the best version of themselves so they can change their community for the better,” said Carama.

The scholarships are funded by the $500,000 award from Team Kentucky’s “Everybody Counts” initiative. Governor Beshear launched the program in 2022 to provide high school seniors a future pathway.

Of the 30 students recognized, 18 received a one-time $10,000 “Be the Change” scholarship to be used at a Kentucky university. “Be the Change” scholarships were designated for high school graduates who plan to study fields where gun violence is addressed.

“I'm going into health and human sciences and that was something Devine talked about needing a lot more Black people in,” said Amaya Young, one of the scholarship recipients.

Students shared their aspirations, which included everything from education to healthcare to the justice system.

“I want to go into social work or education, something that will help our youth and help students that look like me and show them that there is a way and we have a path, and just to keep reaching,” said recipient Tameyah Green.

Alongside the 18 “Be the Change” scholarships, 12 scholarships were awarded to graduates whose lives have been directly affected by violence.

“These scholarships will build bridges to opportunity for these young people, and for our community,” said Mayor Gorton.