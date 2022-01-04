ONE Lexington announces criminal justice scholarship for Bryan Station senior of color

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, ONE Lexington and public safety company Galls announced they’re partnering up for the Be the Change scholarship — a $20,000 for a Bryan Station high school senior of color who’s committed to pursuing a career in criminal justice at a Kentucky college or university.

ONE Lexington director Devine Carama describes the scholarship as a game changer.

“I know if I had this opportunity growing up, it’s something that could shift a generation, an entire family,” Carama said.

But he said the scholarship won’t just impact students. Long-term it could also help address racial disparities in the justice system, a career field where people of color are often underrepresented.

“This is equity,” Carama said. “This is providing an opportunity for these kids to be a part of the long-term solution in their community.”

From policing to pre-law, Bryan Station college and career coach Brandy Ashford said more students are already expressing an interest in criminal justice.

“A lot of the students look around at how they're being affected, and how their families may be affected,” Ashford said. “A lot of them really have a desire and a passion to help.”

A Bryan Station graduate herself, Ashford said she hopes this scholarship encourage seniors to follow their dreams and make a difference.

The deadline to apply for this scholarship is January 28. Students will be required to write an essay about representation in the criminal justice system. For more information or to learn how to apply, click here.