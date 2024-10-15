One Lexington holds youth engagement program in Gainesway neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the last two months near Falcon Crest Apartments, non-violent crimes committed by kids has decreased significantly, according to the housing authority.

"A lot of that work is prevention, which is how do we get to young people before they get in that cycle," said One Lexington leader Devine Carama.

Monday afternoon the group passed out candy and snacks to kids who live nearby. Carama said they're hoping to expand to other areas of Lexington.

"If we can have this kind of presence all over the city from Winburn to East End to West End I think we get ahead of a lot of things and I think that's one way we can reduce conflict," said Carama.

Carama said it's about more than preventing crime. He said they've been able to help people with temporary housing, connect people with jobs, and provide resources.

He said they seem to be making an impact with the kids.

"Love is a universal language, a lot of times it's just that they need love, they're not bad kids they just need love," said Carama.

One Lexington plans to be in the Falcon Crest Apartments area every Monday and Wednesday through Thanksgiving weekend.