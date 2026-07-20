ONE Lexington launches safety action plan after shootings at Falcon Crest Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — ONE Lexington is launching a monthlong community safety initiative at the Falcon Crest apartment complex following what the organization describe as an increase in community violence and two recent shootings in the neighborhood.

In a Facebook post Monday, the city violence prevention program announced it is increasing its presence in the area from July 20 through Aug. 15 to provide additional support for youth and families while students are out of school.

The effort, called the Falcon Crest Community-Based Safety Action Plan, builds on a similar strategy used last year in the Centre Parkway area, according to the organization. ONE Lexington said that partnership with the Tates Creek Community Coalition, Tates Creek Academies and public safety agencies helped reduce criminal activity.

Covering Kentucky Falcon Crest Apartments residents fear for safety after 2 shootings Kayleigh Randle

The organization hopes the same community-based approach will have a similar impact at Falcon Crest.

The plan includes several programs aimed at supporting residents and preventing violence:

Tuesday Teen Nights : Every Tuesday through Aug. 11, teens ages 12 to 17 who live at Falcon Crest will be taken on supervised outings to locations including Malibu Jack's and Sky Zone. ONE Lexington said the trips are intended to build relationships with young people and give them a safe space following last week's violence.

: Every Tuesday through Aug. 11, teens ages 12 to 17 who live at Falcon Crest will be taken on supervised outings to locations including Malibu Jack's and Sky Zone. ONE Lexington said the trips are intended to build relationships with young people and give them a safe space following last week's violence. Neighborhood Healing Wednesdays : Community partners will visit the apartment complex each Wednesday evening to offer prayer, fellowship and support. Mental health specialists, domestic violence advocates and youth mentors will also be available for residents in the aftermath of the recent shootings.

: Community partners will visit the apartment complex each Wednesday evening to offer prayer, fellowship and support. Mental health specialists, domestic violence advocates and youth mentors will also be available for residents in the aftermath of the recent shootings. Saturday Night Light: Members of ONE Lexington and its Crisis Response Team will walk the apartment complex during late-night hours to engage with residents, build relationships with youth and help prevent or de-escalate potential conflicts.

ONE Lexington said the increased community presence is intended to help bridge the gap until the start of the school year on Aug. 11, when officials say additional structure and support will be available for children and families.

The organization is also asking community members, families and local organizations to participate in the rapid-response effort. Parents of Falcon Crest teens interested in participating in Tuesday Teen Nights can register through ONE Lexington, while community partners interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the organization.

The Lexington Police Department is also increasing patrols in the area as part of the coordinated response, the organization added.

