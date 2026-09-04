One Lexington leads neighborhood walks after 4 weekend shootings to prevent more gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One Lexington and other organizations are canvassing Lexington neighborhoods following 4 shootings over the weekend, including one near Kirklevington Park, handing out flyers and gathering community feedback.

Devine Carama, the director of One Lexington, said the neighborhood engagement walks are part of the organization's response to gun violence, bringing organizations and community members together in the areas most affected.

"We've had a rough couple of weeks in Lexington, right? We've lamented the 190 days, no homicides, but over the last month it's been really rough," Carama said.

"Data suggests that we respond, if we help the community heal, if we go out and touch the neighbors that have been impacted, it actually mitigates retaliatory violence," Carama said.

At Kirklevington Park, the group is also asking residents what they want from the space, as they work to deter gun violence and substance use there.

"We actually want to implement and we want to serve what the community wants," Carama said.

4th District Council Member Emma Curtis is partnering with One Lexington on the effort. Curtis said the goal is to make sure people see their city leaders outside of City Hall — especially when their neighborhood is hurting.

"It's really important to have that face-to-face connection with the neighbors who have been directly impacted by this stuff," Curtis said.

Curtis said the responsibility doesn't fall on one group alone, and she is asking residents to be part of the solution.

"This is a moment of collective trauma for our city, and the only way that we're going to get through this is together," Curtis said.