One Lexington summer camp returns, offering mentorship to teens impacted by gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Devine Carama has launched the first session of his annual One Lexington summer camp in Lexington, bringing together dozens of teens impacted by gun violence for six weeks of mentorship, life skills, and community building.

The camp, which was delayed this year due to school-year extensions caused by winter weather, meets every Tuesday and Thursday. It is free of charge and limited to around 55 to 60 students per week.

"A lot of these kids have been directly impacted by some of the worst things imaginable. For others this is an opportunity to get some mentorship," Carama said.

Morning sessions focus on life lessons, including gun safety and mental health. This week's morning seminar covered the dangers of vaping. Afternoons shift to more traditional camp activities.

"Going to Kentucky Kingdom, or Gattitown for pizza, or Sky Zone, or movie day at The Lyric theatre, or catching a ball game at the Legends stadium," Carama said of some of the planned outings.

Kai'le Robertson is in her 5th summer with the program, having grown from camper to student volunteer.

"I don't think I would be as focused on my future if I didn't come to this program. I wouldn't have as many connections or scholarships I'm getting now as a senior," Robertson said. "I found a program and it help change my life around."

The rising Henry Clay High School senior's trajectory reflects what Carama has built over years of working with Lexington's youth.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton addressed the campers at the start of the summer, telling them they are the city's future leaders and urging them to make the most of every session they attend.

Carama, who has led One Lexington since the mayor revived the program, said the approach is intentional.

"It's a balance, right. It's that tough love but the love part is what you lean on because some of them might be missing that in certain parts of life, so we want to fill in that gap," Carama said.

His background mirrors the experiences many of the campers have faced. That shared history has helped him build trust with young people by meeting them where they are. The program's staff works to identify and address problems before they escalate to violence.

Over the last 5 years, Lexington's gun violence rate has dropped considerably year over year. The city is now at 124 consecutive days without a gun-related death.

For more information about the One Lexington summer camp, including registration, click here.

