'One of our greatest fears:' Understanding autism elopement and what it means for the community

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the autism community, the word "elopement" doesn't mean what most people think — and for families, it can be a life-or-death concern.

Elopement refers to when a child leaves a safe or supervised area without permission or awareness of the danger involved. According to The Autism Project, roughly half of children with autism will attempt to leave a safe environment at some point.

It can happen for many reasons: curiosity, a change in routine, sensory overload, sensory seeking, or simply because it's fun.

Kent and Keelan Hensley, founders of Kham's Klub, an autism advocacy organization in Richmond, know the fear firsthand.

"It was one of our greatest fears as Khamren was growing up and we took as many measures as we could, but you could have their hand one minute and they're gone the next," Kent Hensley said.

Autism now affects 1 in 31 U.S. children, meaning most classrooms have at least one student on the spectrum.

For parents who may be unsure whether their child's school has proper safeguards in place, Keelan Hensley offered this advice.

"Reaching out to the school, asking about those resources, if you can see the classroom, how it's set up, also advocating for those things your child needs, like if there are specific locks, or safety measures in place, being inquisitive and remembering that you're your children's biggest advocate is really important," Keelan Hensley said.

The Hensleys say many districts lack autism-specific training. They support including students with autism in general classrooms, but with professional behavioral support in place.

Even with safeguards, the unexpected can happen — and the Hensleys says schools must stay prepared.

"Every school system should be paying attention to this, they are impacted by it, they should continue their education around it and they should take all the measures required to ensure child safety," Kent Hensley said.

Kham's Klub hopes to serve as a support for families and schools. Upcoming events include an indoor aquatic Easter egg hunt with sensory-friendly hours at Georgetown Pavilion next week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and EKU Buddy Day at the campus recreation center on April 18. For more information about Kham's Klub advocacy and events, visit this link.