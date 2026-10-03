One person dead following late-night crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person is dead after a late-night crash in Lexington. According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just after 11 p.m., Friday on the 2000 block of Russell Cave Rd.

Upon arrival, police found a single vehicle crashed into a tree with one person inside. They were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit is continuing to investigate.

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