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One person dead following late-night crash in Lexington

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LEX NEWS
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person is dead after a late-night crash in Lexington. According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just after 11 p.m., Friday on the 2000 block of Russell Cave Rd.
Upon arrival, police found a single vehicle crashed into a tree with one person inside. They were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.
The collision reconstruction unit is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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