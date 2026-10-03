Former KY pastor, Sunrise Children's employee charged with sexual abuse of a minor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former pastor of two Kentucky churches and former Sunrise Children's Services employee is facing multiple charges in connection to the sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, Scott Hughes, 54, has been charged with second and third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, and incest of a person under the age of 18 by someone three years or more older.

Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies say they charges stem from a 2018 incident involving alleged sexual contact with victims who were minors at the time.

Hughes served as a pastor at Eubank Baptist Church, and can be seen in the church's live streamed serves as late as last week.

"The leadership of Eubank Baptist Church is aware that a former pastor, Scott Hughes, was arrested in Pulaski County following an investigation into allegations of sexual offenses involving minors," the church said in a statement to social media. "We do not know the details of this case, but our hearts grieve for everyone involved. As this case makes its way through the legal system, we ask you to join our church in praying for all the families affected and in praying that justice is done. If you have any information related to this situation contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. We pray that all find healing through the power of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Another church where Hughes once served, First Baptist Bronston, also acknowledged his arrest through the same statement.

According to a post by Sunrise Children's Services, Hughes served as an employee from May 2022 through June 2024, serving in the organization's Adolescent Alcohol and Other Drug Entity program in Bronston.

"The safety and well-being of the children and families entrusted to our care remain our highest priority," the organization wrote. "Sunrise Children’s Services maintains hiring procedures that include thorough reference and background checks for employees. Our commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment is fundamental to our mission and ministry."

Hughes was arrested and booked in the Pulaski County Detention Center on Thursday but now has bonded out. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 12.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.