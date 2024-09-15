One person dead following overnight shooting on Biskoff Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died following an overnight shooting on the 700 block of Biskoff Court, Lexington Police report.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, officers were dispatched to the area Saturday evening around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, a male was found with a gunshot wound. Following a hospital transport, that victim died from their injuries.

An investigation is underway involving detectives from Personal Crimes Section, the post states.

The public is encouraged to contact Lexington Police with information at (859) 258-3600. They can do so anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app.