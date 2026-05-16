One year later: Southeastern Kentucky community remembers fallen victims of EF-4 tornado

(LEX 18) — Saturday marks one year since a historic, EF-4 tornado blew through southeastern Kentucky, killing 19 individuals and injuring over 100.

The tornado initially touched down in Russell County in the late evening hours of May, 16, 2025., By the time the tornado reached Pulaski County, it had become a devastating EF-4 tornado, packing winds up to 170 miles-per-hour. The deadly storm lasted almost an hour.

The tornado was on the ground for more than 50 miles and reached a maximum with of 1,700 yards wide, almost an entire mile.

According to officials, 817 homes in Laurel County were impacted by the tornado's damage. 280 of those homes were completely destroyed and 195 of those homes suffered major damage.

In commemoration of the deadly storms, Alan Keck, the mayor of Somerset in Pulaski County released a statement, which can be read below.

"I'll never forget what happened on this day one year ago. The moments before the first tornado tore through our community and moved on to neighboring counties. The moments in between the storms, as I huddled with first responders from every agency in the county. And the moments after the storms ended, when everyone came together in a manner that I'd never seen before.



Loved ones were lost; homes and business were ravaged. Despite the heartache and destruction, I saw a community rally and leap to help. Fear and anxiety reigned in the early morning hours that day, but those feelings pale in comparison to the gratitude and pride I felt in the days and weeks that followed.



May we continue to be good neighbors to one another, in good times and bad.



-Somerset Mayor Alan Keck

To bring light on some of the immense change that's been brought to southeastern Kentucky in the last year, LEX 18 spoke with several families who were impacted by the tornado.

'No better love': Major Les Leatherman remembered one year after tornado tragedy

Major Les Leatherman, a devout father and hero of his community, passed away during the tornado while shielding his beloved wife, Michelle Leatherman, from the strong winds. On Friday, Michelle spoke with LEX 18, recounting that fateful night and how her husband passed away while doing what he loved most: protecting his community.

Remembering Major Les Leatherman

'Laurel County Strong': Air Evac Lifeteam marks one year of rebuilding after tornado

The London-Corbin Airport took a direct hit in 2025 when a deadly tornado tore through multiple counties. One year later, Air Evac Lifeteam is rebuilding — and the people who depend on them never stopped being served. Air Evac program manager Letch Day spoke with LEX 18 on Friday, recounting the disaster and the major improvement made in the community since.

Air Evac Lifeteam marks one year of rebuilding after tornado

South Kentucky RECC marks one year since EF-4 tornado destroyed Somerset headquarters

It's been one year since an EF-4 tornado demolished the headquarters of South Kentucky RECC in Somerset, a touchstone energy co-op, knocking out service to a third of its members. Eric Chumbley and Morghan Blevins, who work at the co-op, reflected on the night of May 16, 2025 with LEX 18.