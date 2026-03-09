Oneida students take home free books through the ‘If You Give a Child A Book’ campaign

ONEIDA, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Kentucky Department of Education, Oneida Elementary School was at the top of the state for the end of the year Kentucky State Assessment scores in 2025.

The school continues to provide resources for its students, including free books, through the ‘If You Give A Child A Book’ campaign. A few of the students shared some of their favorite reads.

“I have been reading this one called “Love from Bluey”” said second-grader Averianna Estep.

“'I Survived” and “Goosebumps”” are what third-grader Zander Nunn said he enjoys reading.

“I like to read like comics like “The Babysitter's Club,” like Harry Potter too,” fifth-grader Madi Helton said.

These three students took home some of their favorite books for free at a book fair at Oneida Elementary today.

“They get to walk in and they see the latest books, and they're like, ‘Well, are you sure I get five?’ And I'm like ‘Yes, you get five,’” Library Media Specialist Wesley Ruth said.

It’s thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund, Scholastic Books, and the 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign.

“Seeing them excited to read and find things on their level or even above and subjects that they like to read about it just enriches them so much,” Ruth said.

Each student has a favorite part about the book fair.

“There's like a lot of books I want, and I get the ones I love the most,” said Nunn.

“We get to read them with our friends and stuff,” Estep shared.

Teachers are seeing an impact in the classroom.

“I think it's programs like this that have helped benefit those reading scores,” said Ruth. “It gets them motivated to do well in class and we've seen a great growth in not just reading but math scores as well.”

At Oneida Elementary, students are leaving with five new books and a reason to keep on reading. For Helton, the best part is simple.

“Reading doesn't have to be a price,” she said.

The Scripps Howard Fund has donated more than a million books to kids all over the country through the If You Give A Child A Book campaign. You can donate here.