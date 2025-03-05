Open to the Publix: Grocery Store chain debuts in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The grand opening of Lexington’s first Publix grocery store was at 7 a.m., but the line began forming before 5 a.m.

“I was here at 4:45,” said Israel Smith, who said he’s never seen a Publix but wanted to be the first to get a look at Lexington’s version.

“I’ve heard amazing things and really excited to try their sandwiches,” Smith said before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He wasn’t alone in his desire to get his hands on one of those famous “Pub Subs.”

“As soon as I heard they were breaking ground, I had to get me one of those chicken subs,” said Larry Eason. Mr. Eason has been a Publix customer dating back to his time living in Huntsville, Alabama.

While Publix offers a nice change for Lexington residents looking to add variety to their grocery shopping, this location at Citation Blvd and Georgetown Road was much needed as the Florida-based grocery chain expands.

“We’ve been in a food desert for a long time. Our main grocery store is Kroger on Leestown Road, and that’s not actually in the second district. We're very excited to have a grocery store in the second district, to serve all my second district neighbors,” said LFUCG District 2 Councilwoman Shayla Lynch.

Publix, which donates food and produce to God’s Pantry, and considers itself a community partner as much as a business, is excited to begin this relationship in Lexington with the first of two stores, (the second is coming sometime this Spring on Harrodsburg Road at Man O’ War Blvd).

“It's great to be able to create jobs, give back to the community, and offer a great shopping experience,” said Publix Communications Director, Maria Brous.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was present to help cut the ribbon shortly before 7 a.m., just as shoppers were allowed in for the first time.