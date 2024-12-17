Operation Secret Santa makes final plea for volunteers and donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Christmas just around the corner, the pressure’s on at 350 Elaine Drive, where dozens of volunteers coordinate and distribute gifts for Operation Secret Santa.

“This is go-time for us,” said executive director Katie Keys.

As volunteers carried toys and gifts from the warehouse into vehicles, Keys explained, “Today is delivery day for us, our fourth shift out of potentially 10 if we're able to pull this off.”

Operation Secret Santa had a tall order this year. 2,600 families were nominated to receive Christmas gifts and meals. Deliveries began over the weekend.

“That's gonna be somewhere between 8,000 to 10,000 kids impacted, as well as the rest of the family receiving a food box.”

With a greater need than ever before, Keys said they’re still in need of donations. The program serves kids ages birth to high school graduation.

“We are going to be delivering every day until Dec. 23, so we still have time, we even have time to order off our Walmart and Amazon Wish List and get those items here on time.”

A donation of time would be just as useful as a donation of toys. According to Keys, Operation Secret Santa is desperate for helping hands.

Keys told LEX 18 that many families have made it a holiday tradition.

“Going to the store and selecting toys for other kids, especially if they're around your kid's age, it's really fun to pick things out, and then signing up to deliver with us.”

It’s no secret that at the makeshift toy store on Elaine Drive, it takes a lot of Santas to create a Christmas without barriers.

“That's what it's about,” said Keys. “It's about connecting people that have things and people that need things and we all have something we can offer, and it's beautiful to see how it all comes together.”

You can learn more about donating and volunteering by clicking here.