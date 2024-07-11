KSP statewide drug operation results in more than 200 arrests, nearly $700k of drugs seized

Governor Andy Beshear announced that a statewide drug operation by the Kentucky State Police has resulted in more than 200 arrests and the seizure of $684,953.50 worth of drugs.

All 16 KSP posts participated in the operation titled "Operation Summer Heat," which was launched after a three-month investigation into suspected drug trafficking rings, a release from KSP said.

The release said that 490 charges were issued, and 206 arrests were made. In addition, a combined 4,862 grams of methamphetamine, 2,931 fentanyl pills, 64 oxycodone pills, 50 hydrocodone pills, 554 grams of fentanyl, 219 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of heroin, 40 grams of spice, 90 hallucinogens, and 14 firearms were seized.

In addition, $37,159 in cash, $10,000 in stolen tools, and one stolen car were also recovered.

KSP said that the operation is still underway and more arrests will be made.

KSP provided the following list of initial arrests by state police posts:

Post 1, Mayfield: 9

Post 2, Madisonville: 20

Post 3, Bowling Green: 6

Post 4, Elizabethtown: 22

Post 5, Campbellsburg: 1

Post 6, Dry Ridge: 8

Post 7, Richmond: 7

Post 8, Morehead: 12

Post 9, Pikeville: 37

Post 10, Harlan: 3

Post 11, London: 9

Post 12, Frankfort: 1

Post 13, Hazard: 18

Post 14, Ashland: 9

Post 15, Columbia: 36

Post 16: Henderson: 8

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said, “This operation is a testament to the hard work of our detectives and post-level personnel, who are dedicated to keeping Kentuckians safe from the dangers of illegal drugs.” He added, “This was an opportunity to remove deadly narcotics from our local communities and the money that drives this criminal activity.”

Governor Andy Beshear said, “We have seen drug overdose deaths decline over the past two years and decreases in many of our serious crime rates – these results are in part thanks to the work our Kentucky State Police.” He continued saying, “We are grateful for their continued commitment to help us build a better, safer Kentucky for all our families.”

