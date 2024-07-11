U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie responds to 'conspiracy theories' on his wife's death

(LEX 18) — On June 28, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie shared the news of his wife Rhonda's death, and on Thursday morning, he responded to conspiracy theories that are reportedly circulating the internet regarding her death.

"Although I first reacted with indignation to internet conspiracy theories about her death, I've since been amused because I know Rhonda would have laughed, and if I were on the outside, I might have similar concerns," Rep. Massie posted on X.

Massie went on to detail in the post, "Without violating her privacy, I can dismiss some of those theories by disclosing: she did not take the COVID shots (we were both seropositive by the time they became available), our house is very secure, family was in the house the night she passed, and an autopsy has been conducted (we do not yet have results)."

Further, the post read that the only credible conspiracy theories are that his wife was a "gorgeous girl" and "continuously molded him into something better."

Before addressing the conspiracy theories in the post, Massie thanked the over 1,000 friends and family who attended Rhonda's funeral and/or sent flowers, along with provided tributes to honor her memory.

"I am returning to work for the people of Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District, and I beg your forgiveness for the votes I missed during this difficult period. With Rhonda no longer with me, I will strive to summon the grace and patience and wisdom she quietly and selflessly dedicated to the effort of serving you," the post concluded.

