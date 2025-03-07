'Opportunity to be a light:' 19 new officers sworn in as members of Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 28 weeks of training, close to 20 recruits will be hitting the streets as newly sworn-in members of the Lexington Police Department.

"We're going to be called to people's hardest days," said Officer Macy Martin. "It's an opportunity to be a light. It's an honor that we're the ones who are called, that we get to show up, we get to help people and make a difference."

The graduates made it to this point after months of grueling training. The class began with 34 recruits, and only 19 graduated.

Chief Lawrence Weathers told the audience at the graduation ceremony these officers are the best and brightest.

While most of them are from Kentucky, some are from as far away as Florida, and even Alaska.

Four of them are also following in family's footsteps as they become law enforcement officers.

No matter their background, all are united by a commitment to service.

"My father, he's a lieutenant here," Martin told LEX 18. "Ever since I was little I was wanting to put on his uniform. I was giving him his belt keepers as he was getting ready. I've seen how amazing this job has been to him, and every since I was about two-years-old I've wanted to do this."

Officer Santino Montanaz is originally from Winter Garden, Florida, but is eager to serve his new home of Lexington.

"After getting married, we want to have a family in the future, and I wanted to be able to set a good example for our kids," he said.