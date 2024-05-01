Organizations taking donations for families who lost homes in Georgetown fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Organizations across Georgetown are rallying to help several families who lost their homes in a fire at an apartment complex.

A lot can change in the blink of an eye. Monday in Georgetown, 33 people, 23 adults and 10 children, lost their homes as a fire spread through an apartment building. Tuesday, help is spreading.

"We're a big, close-knit family here and we like to take care of our own and when we see someone struggling, we do anything we can to help," said Lucy Hellinger, a local store marketer for Texas Roadhouse, where several people who lost their homes worked.

"They're in better spirits today, as are we. We're super-hopeful that something will get figured out," Hellinger added.

In the front room of Texas Roadhouse in Georgetown, staff are taking donations for their friends and coworkers.

"We are accepting clothing, shoes, non-perishables at the My Church and we are accepting donations here on behalf of My Church and we are trying to make sure that we get everything and anything they might need in the upcoming weeks," Hellinger said.

There's also an organization called Transform Scott County taking monetary donations.

"That's what's going to pay for the long-term housing. They can use anything that anyone's willing to donate," Hellinger said.

Hellinger said she's encouraged to see so much support.

"It's really uplifting to know that the community is willing to work together so hard to take care of people that are strangers to so many. We are really heartbroken and saddened for our families that were impacted. It's uplifting. It's heartwarming, but it's also heartbreaking. We're really hopeful that things can be figured out quickly," she said.