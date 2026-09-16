Organizer, city of London clash over planned truck fundraiser for cerebral palsy

LONDON, Ky. (LEX News) — Brayden Scott, a Laurel County man with cerebral palsy, says the city of London is blocking his annual charity car show from taking place on Main Street this October. He says it reverses the approval granted by a former mayor.

Scott, who uses a wheelchair and communicates using his phone, organizes the Cerebral Palsy Auto Invasion each year, a fundraiser for families affected by cerebral palsy that also features his own accessible truck.

His father, Bobby Scott, said the event resonates deeply with the community.

"People that's in wheelchairs, whether they've got CP or they've had a spinal cord injury or from a wreck or what have you, they like to see his truck, how it's fixed," Bobby said.

The event was originally scheduled for October 17 on London's Main Street. Brayden says former Mayor Randle Weddle had already approved the event, as he had done for the previous two years. But he says current city leadership will not allow the street closure.

"This show means everything to me, and I had planned it for so long and had already had the approval, so this is like a slap in the face to me and everything that I had been building," Brayden told LEX News.

Current Mayor Tracie Handley addressed the decision on Facebook, writing in comments, in part, London is unable to shut down US 25 for every event.

LEX News

"What the public needs to understand is that once a precedent is set for one person's special cause — and yes the truck fundraiser for cerebral palsy is a great cause — the same accommodations must be applied equally to every other person or group," Handley wrote.

Over the phone, Handley told LEX News the city provided alternate options, including the use of the fairgrounds.

Bobby says the city's suggestions don't work their type of event. His frustration stems from how he says the situation is being handled. He wishes the city gave them one more year in the current location.

"They just went about it the wrong way," Bobby said.

Despite the setback, Brayden says the event will go on. The father and son are considering other locations, including options farther from home. They told LEX News other cities and businesses have offered up other venues.

"The show will happen, no doubt about that. October 17th, there will be a show regardless of what anyone says, whether that's in Manchester, Corbin, or Wildcat Harley or wherever," Brayden said.

