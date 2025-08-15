Oscar Mayer Wienermobile serving up smiles in Lexington this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling through Lexington this weekend, making stops across town. The hot dog on wheels visited LEX 18 Friday morning, before spending the day sharing the thrill of the grill at the Lexington Children’s Museum.

Plenty of Wienermobile fans were able to mustard the time to ketchup with the hotdoggers outside of the museum.

“We're a couple of lucky dogs that cut the mustard, we like to say,” said hotdogger Tailgate Trey. “The best thing about this job is just other people's reactions.”

“Being attached to this thing that brings so much joy is unlike any other and is such a unique experience,” hotdogger Relish Raena added. “I will cherish for my whole life.”

There are plenty of reactions to see when the Wienermobile comes to town. From late morning joggers, to dog walkers, and even a few cars who slowed to a crawl, everyone has their eyes – and cameras – trained on the Wienermobile.

There are only six of wheeled weenies in the world, including this one. Tailgate Trey and Relish Raena have plenty of knowledge about their driving dog.

“The Wienermobile actually celebrated its 89th birthday this year,” Tailgate Trey said. “It was invented in 1936 by Carl Mayer.”

Relish Raena picked up, adding Mayer “actually invented it during the height of the Great Depression. He just wanted to give people something to smile about, something to chuckle about when he was driving around the city streets of Chicago.”

The iconic vehicle is still serving up smiles to people across the country. It’s also making lifelong memories – both for visitors – and for the hotdoggers.

“We had a really fun moment in Dallas when we were outside of a grocery store and somebody had come up to us,” started Tailgate Trey. “They were getting supplies to throw the lady's husband a surprise birthday party that was hot dog themed. We got to roll by their house and surprise them.”

Relish Raena, a Kansas City native, remembers when they took their top dog to her home city recently.

“I got the lucky opportunity to drive the Wienermobile to my house and I parked it in the driveway. I invited some family friends and other people that are just really special to me in my life.

“My dad served up some hot dogs for everybody, so it was just so nice to give a little part of my life to those people that I know are just so interested in every day what I'm doing.”

The Wienermobile will still be around town throughout the weekend. You can catch it at the Georgetown Kroger from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Wienermobile will be at Legends Field ahead of the Lexington Legends game.