Ouita Michel's culinary revolution in the heart of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A name synonymous with Kentucky cuisine, Ouiita Michel got her start in Lexington and continues pouring her talents back into the community.

A true Lexingtonian, Michel grew up on State Street and attended the University of Kentucky with aspirations of becoming a lawyer. While there, Michel won a national debate tournament, but her passion shifted when she stumbled into the culinary world.

"I tell people I had a mid-life crisis at 21,” Michel joked. “I got a job at a little restaurant in Lexington, old timers will know Leavis' Restaurant.”

Hooked on the experience, Michel set her sights on the Culinary Institute of America in New York City.

“When I left, I was ready to go. I packed all my stuff in a trailer, my dad towed me up to Manhattan, I got an apartment on 85th between York and the East end, and I opened up the New York Times and got a job at a restaurant in New York City.

The stars aligned, and on Michel’s first day of culinary school, she met her husband Chris. When the duo came back to the bluegrass for their wedding, Michel was reminded, ‘'Oh, this is pretty wonderful.'"

"Our goal is to draw people to our community and make it as vibrant as we can," she said, emphasizing the importance of supporting local agriculture. In the Bluegrass, farms abound, perfect for Michel’s mission.

In 2001, Michel opened her flagship restaurant, Holly Hill Inn. Since then, she’s launched Wallace Station, Windy Corner, Midway Bakery, Smithtown Seafood, Honeywood, Zim's, The Thirsty Fox, and her latest venture, Penny’s.

Over the years, her efforts and talents have received national recognition with a James Beard nomination here and outstanding restaurateur there.

Yet, Michel is quick to share the spotlight, acknowledging her dedicated team of managers and chefs.

"For us, it was always a passion play and about creating an experience for our guests, learning a lot about food. I felt like if I went into this, it'd be a lifetime of learning, and it's been a lifetime of learning, I learn every single day," said Michel.

A constant through their life and career, Kentucky plays a role in the success too, and Michel credits her surroundings for much of her inspiration, "When I fly into Lexington, it brings tears to my eyes to fly over that horse country," Michel said.

You can learn more about Holly Hill Co., recipes, and Michel’s cooking classes here.