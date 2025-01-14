'Our priority is the safety of our students': Fayette County school officials discuss bus snow plan

FAYETTE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — 40,000 kids spread out over a large county - that's what the transportation department at Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) says is their challenge to get kids back in the classroom.

"These storms aren't easy, you can't predict how it's going to go one way or another, this storm was very significant, it created a lot of challenges for us the size of our county and the size of our school district," said director of transportation Daryn Morris.

Morris said they expect roads to re-freeze overnight. They're also concerned about sidewalks, with kids walking to school or the bus stops.

"We've had a few issues with the roads, throughout the city the neighborhoods haven't been awesome, there's a lot of cars parked on the streets, makes it difficult to get through that," said Morris.

Parent Katie Neal lives in southwest Fayette County. She is frustrated at the state of her road, which is a bus route.

"Right now the roads aren't safe for anybody but it's been this way for well over a week," said Neal. "Why aren't the city and the school system seemingly working together to get roads that are bus routes cleared?"

Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson addressed the partnership in Monday's press conference.

"If you just take a drive across the street in this neighborhood, you'll see the main road is fine, but there are certain streets that have not had the opportunity to be cleared, and those are the things that we struggle with, we've been in communication with them, they're excellent partners and we appreciate how much they do," said Thompson.

School officials say they plan to drive bus routes tomorrow morning beginning at 2:30 a.m. They will make a decision by 5 a.m. for school on Tuesday, Jan. 14.