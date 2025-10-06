Over $1 million in Kentucky Powerball prizes remain unclaimed with months left to collect

(LEX 18) — Four Kentucky Powerball winners are sitting on unclaimed tickets worth more than $1.1 million, including one worth $1 million that's reportedly been gathering dust since July.

Lottery officials detailed that the unclaimed prizes stem from Kentucky's recent $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot run, with winners having just months left to claim their winnings before they expire forever.

The largest unclaimed prize is a $1 million ticket sold at Kroger on Starlite Drive in Owensboro from the July 7 drawing. Three additional $50,000 winning tickets remain unclaimed from September drawings.

"Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize," Kentucky Lottery officials said.

The unclaimed tickets include a $50,000 winner sold at Saddlebrook One in London from Sept. 3, another $50,000 ticket purchased online at kylottery.com from Sept. 6, and a $50,000 ticket from Five Star in Lebanon from Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, a new $50,000 Powerball winner emerged from Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Thorntons on Preston Highway in Louisville, matching four white ball numbers and the Powerball, officials added.

Saturday's winning numbers were 3-07-47-67-68 with Powerball 2. No one won the jackpot, pushing Monday's prize to $207 million.

Winners must claim prizes at lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville. The Kentucky Lottery recommends calling 1-877-789-4532 to schedule an appointment.

The lottery advises winners to sign their tickets immediately and store them in a secure location.