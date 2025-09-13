Overcrowded animal shelter closes to intake as rescue groups step in to help

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An overcrowded animal shelter in Estill County has temporarily closed its doors to new animals while local rescue organizations work to help the facility get back on its feet.

Paws 4 the Cause, a local animal rescue nonprofit, has taken in several dogs from the Estill County Animal Shelter, which was housing nearly double its capacity before the closure.

"They were way, way over their numbers," said Anita Spreitzer, executive director of Paws 4 the Cause.

Spreitzer says the shelter was designed to comfortably house 30 to 35 animals but was caring for close to 75, and that the overcrowding was so severe that some animals had to live outside the facility.

"They're closed to intake at this point, which they need to be because they need to do cleaning, new restructuring and changing things and the two girls that are there are doing a wonderful job with that," Spreitzer explained.

The shelter is now going through a restructuring process while rescue groups help with the transition. Spreitzer and her team have been working to help clean the facility, which had developed sanitation issues.

"The whole shelter is inundated with flies for some strange reason, we don't know. They've been spraying and cleaning, we've given them some heavy-duty products, and things are looking a lot better there now," she said.

Despite some minor scrapes and bruises that have since been treated by veterinarians, the animals are in good health. However, many of the dogs have spent their entire lives at the shelter.

"The dogs that we have taken in, they basically have been puppies that are 8-10 weeks old. And now they're 5 and 6 and 8 months and they've lived and grown up in that shelter," Spreitzer noted.

Now, Paws 4 the Cause faces the challenge of finding homes for these animals, many of whom will experience life outside a shelter for the first time.

"They're very smart, they're very intelligent, some of them are still a little bit shy and need to be worked with," Spreitzer said.

The organization is actively seeking foster families to help care for the animals. For those unable to foster, Spreitzer suggests other ways to help.

"Take them out for the day. Give them a pup cup, take them to the park so they can get out and about if you can't foster," she said.

People can also help by donating supplies to support the animals' care.

Those interested in fostering an animal or donating supplies can find more information about how to help on the Paws 4 the Cause website: Paws 4 the Cause