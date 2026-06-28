Overnight lane closures coming to New Circle Road on Monday due to construction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 7 is announcing that a portion of New Circle Road (KY 4) in Lexington will be closed starting Monday evening due to construction.

According to a press release, KYTC crews will be working to widen New Circle Road, which will require overnight lane closures and rolling road blocks.

"The closures are necessary to switch traffic to a newly constructed portion of the railroad bridge so work can continue on the remaining portion of the bridge replacement," the press release stated.

The road closure will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and take place between Leestown Road and Georgetown Road. Traffic will be directed off the old railroad bridge onto the new bridge deck, the press release stated.

KYTC states drivers should be prepared to slow down or to briefly stop on New Circle Road while crews work.

Visit this link to learn more information about the New Circle Road widening project, set to be finished in 2027.