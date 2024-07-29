Entrance ramp to inner loop of New Circle Road reopens after garbage trucks overturns

UPDATE: July 29 at 4 p.m.

The Harrodsburg Ramp is now reopened as of 4 p.m. on Monday after a garbage truck overturned in the area and shut down the entrance ramp to the inner loop of New Circle Road.

Original Story:

An overturned garbage truck at Harrodsburg Road at New Circle Road has shut down the entrance ramp to the inner loop of New Circle Road on Monday afternoon, lexwrecks reported.

LEX 18 staff on the scene captured an image of the truck that overturned on Monday.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.