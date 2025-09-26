Owen County family needs accessible van following daughter's car accident

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In August 2024, Leyla Hernandez was driving in Owen County when she says she swerved to hit a dog, and ended up flipping her truck. The truck collided with a fence, and she was impaled in the face.

“She hung upside down for we don’t know how long, and had a couple strokes from the seatbelt, the seatbelt saved her life, it stopped her from bleeding out but it caused significant damage, she lost 70% of the right side of her brain," her father Justin Combs said.

Hernandez was in a coma for months and had several major surgeries including facial reconstruction. She told LEX18 she's ready to have some independence again.

“It would make me so happy to press a button and it would get me and put me in the van,” she stated.

The 20-year-old has multiple appointments a day and at least two people need to go with her to lift her in and out of the family's van. They need a handicap accessible van - soon.

Combs said a new van can cost upwards of $90,000. For a used van, the price is around $50,000.

He said he's already so grateful for the community's generosity.

“Thank you, I don’t know what else to say,” said Combs.

If you'd like to visit the family's GoFundMe, click here.