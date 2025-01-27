Owner located and cited after investigation into severely emaciated dog reportedly found on road

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last week, the Harrison County Animal Shelter director told LEX 18 that a couple notified animal control to report they found a severely malnourished and freezing dog lying on Gray's Run Road in Harrison County.

After investigating and receiving tips from the community, Jessica Carmon says staff learned the story was made up.

"They said they found him in the middle of the road, called animal control to get him help but we know now that's not true," Carmon said. "They had custody of the dog for months at that point and they let him suffer and starved him to death."

The dog, named Phoenix by shelter staff, died early Saturday morning.

According to a citation by Kentucky State Police, Chesney Taylor of Georgetown was cited on a charge of cruelty to animals second degree.

In the report, Taylor said she only had the dog for a couple of days. But it goes on to state that a relative reported Taylor had been the owner of the dog since Sep. 3, 2024.

"Based on the conversations we have had, we do believe they probably had him locked in a crate," Carmon said. LEX 18 went to Taylor's Georgetown home Monday afternoon to try and get her side of the story. No one answered the door.

Carmon says their fight for Phoenix is not over. She believes the misdemeanor animal cruelty charge should be upgraded, given the severity of the dog's condition and the fact he died.

"He was loved and cared for, and safe and warm but at this point, we really need our communities to step up and push for those harsher charges for him," Carmon said.

