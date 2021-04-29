Owsley County Judge Executive says county needs flood aid

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly two months after floods ravaged parts of Owsley County, the judge executive is holding out hope that his county will be added to President Joe Biden's major disaster declaration for the region.

"Some of these folks that had damage are real nervous that they're not going to receive any assistance," said Judge Executive Cale Turner.

Turner noted that while progress has been made, the county needs federal assistance to repair roads that were damaged by the floods. He said personal assistance for families is essential, as well.

Gov. Andy Beshear requested federal funding Wednesday to assist 26 counties, in addition to the nine that were included in a major disaster declaration approved by President Biden last week.

Owsley County is included on that list.

"This was larger than the 1957 flood," Turner remarked, explaining that he would be surprised if the county was not added to the declaration.

He told LEX 18 that he was disappointed when the county was not included in the original declaration, but he also understood the constraints.

"Unfortunately, FEMA is understaffed and they only sent one worker in here for this whole area," Turner said. "And that's humanly impossible to cover."

Beshear said an assessment from FEMA will take place over the next several weeks. From there, a determination will be made on each county's eligibility for federal aid.