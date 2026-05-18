P.G. Peeples, Kentucky civic leader who championed affordable housing and equality, laid to rest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Porter G. Peeples, one of Kentucky's most respected civic leaders, died April 28 at age 80. For more than 50 years, he transformed communities, championed equality, and opened doors for thousands across the state.

His funeral was held Monday at First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington, bringing together politicians, philanthropists, coaches, friends, and family — united in gratitude and grief. He was buried in Nicholasville.

Even the church where mourners said their last goodbye to Peeples carries his legacy. He helped secure its construction years ago — just one of countless projects that left his mark across Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke at the funeral, reflecting on Peeples' relentless dedication.

"P.G. worked tirelessly for that next affordable home and the next one, knowing the very last family he helped was just as important as the first," Beshear said.

From the state's highest office to his closest circle, all praised his humble spirit.

"Everything he did was never about him, it was always about others, that's why this day is so important for his memory," Jim Host, a friend of Peeples, said.

Peeples inspired and mentored across the spectrum — from the underserved to star athletes. He fought for housing and education even when he stood alone.

He led the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County for 54 years, launching workforce programs and a $28 million affordable housing initiative that grew to include more than 100 rental units.

"I think we will miss most his ability to challenge us to do more and to be better at every level," Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins, Peeples' pastor, said.

Even Lexington's police chief turned to Peeples for guidance.

"He was really a man for the people and here to do the right thing, and he would tell me, as long as you're doing the right thing, you're doing the right thing," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

On Monday, song and scripture filled Bracktown's sanctuary as politicians, philanthropists, and coaches spoke of a man who changed lives.

"If we're gonna honor P.G., we have to continue working on what he was working on. Fair housing was his heart, investing in education, investing in jobs, and speak softly but act boldly," Jack "Goose" Givens, a former Kentucky basketball player, said.

Former Kentucky basketball coach Tubby Smith offered a final tribute.

"P.G., brother, you came from eastern Kentucky to Lexington 60 years ago and you left it a far better place than you found it. Brother, P.G., your earthly legacy is intact, it's irreversible, it's permanent, you are a Kentucky treasure," Smith said.

The family requests memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made to the P.G. Peeples Sr. Fund at the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County.