Pages of tornado victim's yearbook found and returned from miles away

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the midst of the devastating effects of the EF-4 tornado that tore through London, a story of hope and human connection has emerged. The tornado that struck the Sunshine Hill neighborhood and killed June Fisher along with many of her neighbors, didn't destroy everything.

More than sixty miles away - pages from her 1969 Lily High School yearbook, were found by a stranger. Paul Johnson, Fisher's son, was surprised to learn that a part of his mother's past survived the journey.

"It's just hard to believe that something like this could travel that far. It might have started out as the whole book, but that's all that's left by the time it made it to Eastern Kentucky. It's just a little piece of her left," said Johnson.

Deb Hambin found the papers in Chavies, Kentucky and mailed them to Johnson after realizing Fisher was one of the 19 people killed from the tornado. Johnson hasn't spoken to her but appreciates Hamblin's thoughtfulness.

He says thanks to Hamblin, his family has learned a little more about his mother noting her membership to various high school clubs.

"Mom was on the yearbook staff and was in the Future Homemakers of America," shared Johnson. "She made real good grades and was a popular person."

"This is just a little history of mom we were able to get back - the rest of it was gone, gone forever."