Painting pets for the Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The residents at Preston Greens Senior Living participate in craft projects on a weekly basis. Their most recent project involves painting abstract art, looking like cats and dogs, that will be auctioned off for a good cause later this week.

“This picture is called Benson’s City,” said resident Susie Musgrove, showing her painting of a yellow, red, and green dog with a city skyline in the background. “It’s modeled after my son’s bulldog named Benson.”

Caleb Barnes Susie Musgrove shows off her painting.

The painting of Benson is one of more than 35 paintings of cats and dogs done by residents at Preston Greens.

“This was a total no-brainer,” said activities director Nancy Schneider. “Let’s combine their love for pets, their love for art, and make some really cute paintings.”

The abstract nature of the art ensured everyone could get involved in the purposeful pet paintings.

Schneider shared, “Some of the residents said, ‘I can’t really paint a dog,’ or ‘I’m nervous about making the face symmetrical,’ and ‘I said, well, what if we did Picasso style?’

The artwork will be sold Thursday night in a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the Lexington Humane Society.

“Not only are you getting a really cute piece of art, but it’s also for a great cause,” said Schneider.

“I think everybody likes dogs,” said Ruth Bebrowsky, another resident. “I think they help you with your health and your well-being.”

“This is something that we can do,” Musgrove said. “We can do this, help the humane society.”

Meghan Hawkins with LHS community engagement shared this quote:

“How exciting to collaborate with community members who share our passion for our mission and the well-being of our animals! We are confident this fundraiser will be a tremendous success, as the auction features pieces that are true works of art. We deeply appreciate the generosity and support of those who have chosen to donate 100% of the proceeds to benefit our animals!”

The silent auction will take place Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can RSVP by calling (859) 309-1897. Bids will start at $25 for each painting.

You can also pre-bid on the Preston Greens Facebook page.

