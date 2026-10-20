Parents oppose lower bond for suspected drunk driver: "Any child didn't deserve that"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The parents of a 10-year-old girl injured in an alleged drunken-driving crash urged a Scott County judge Tuesday not to reduce the bond of the woman accused of striking their daughter while she attempted to board a school bus.

Ashley Parsons is charged in connection with the Aug. 20 crash that injured Denetria Hall. Georgetown police say Parsons drove past a stopped school bus and hit the child before leaving the scene.

During a bond hearing, Hall's parents told the court they opposed any reduction in Parsons' bond, describing her as a danger to children and the community.

Police testified that Hall was attempting to board her school bus when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.

Officer Isaac Shelton of the Georgetown Police Department told the court that Hall's father reported seeing the vehicle hit his daughter and send her into the air. The girl suffered a broken elbow and other injuries, according to testimony.

Shelton also testified about a separate alcohol-related encounter involving Parsons in June and read from a statement investigators said Parsons provided following the August crash.

According to Shelton, the statement indicated Parsons consumed as much as a half-gallon of liquor per day.

Parsons' attorney asked the court to modify her $50,000 cash bond. The defense proposed a $100,000 bond that would allow Parsons to secure her release by posting 10%, or $10,000, along with electronic and alcohol monitoring.

Prosecutors argued that a $25,000 full-cash bond would be appropriate but opposed the defense request for a partially secured bond. Hall's parents also objected to any reduction.

Scott County District Judge Kathryn Gabhart ultimately denied the motion.

"Ms. Parsons admitted to consuming half a gallon of alcohol per day," Gabhart said during the hearing. "That demonstrates a risk to the community."

Parsons remains jailed pending further court proceedings. Her next scheduled court hearing is on December 11.

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