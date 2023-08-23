Parents raise safety concerns over heavy traffic at Garrett Morgan Elementary School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One week into the new school year in Fayette County, parents in the Hamburg area are expressing concerns with early-morning traffic near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.

Wednesday morning, there were police officers outside the school helping crossing guards direct traffic in the area.

This comes as multiple parents have reached out to LEX 18, detailing a chaotic scene outside the school each morning. Multiple people said they were worried about long lines, kids getting out of cars too soon because they don't want to be late, and drivers who don't pay attention. Some described what they called "close calls" with kids and vehicles.

This is not the first time there have been issues with traffic outside the school. Last school year, drop-off turned deadly when a crossing guard was hit and killed in April. 73-year-old James Arthur Holland died after the incident on Polo Club Boulevard near Passage Mound Way.

Lexington police did not charge anyone in that incident, but parents say they wish more had been done to alleviate traffic concerns this school year.

"I don't understand how things have not changed significantly after that terrible tragedy," Natalie Canizel told LEX 18. "You would think people would be very cautious and aware."

Father Anthony Moody decided to walk his child to school Wednesday morning.

"There's so many kids, in and out of traffic, you never know what to expect," he said.

When we emailed a Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson about parents' concerns, she sent a statement to LEX 18 from FCPS police chief Martin Schafer. It read, in part:

"The safety of all the students, parents, faculty, and staff is a priority. We have requested a traffic pattern survey from the city to address this issue and will be following its progress closely."