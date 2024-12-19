Paris City Schools named fastest growing school district in KY

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris City Schools is the fastest growing school district in the state according to a recent list put out by the Kentucky Department of Education.

"Last year we were in the top 10 and this year we're at number one, so it's exciting to be at that spot and see the continued growth and excitement in our community," said Superintendent Stephen McCauley.

Wednesday, parents were able to get student tours of the new wing of the elementary school. The $10 million expansion has several classrooms, space for childcare, an auxiliary gym, and a cafeteria. It took two years to build.

"This one really takes the cake," said McCauley. "It's a really nice space that all of our kids can use."

The school system has just under 900 students from Pre-K through 12th grade. They're a tight-knit community.

"We're like a small family," said parent Kelly Catlett. "Everyone gets along."

Superintendent McCauley says with a smaller student body comes more opportunities.

"We had one student letter in seven varsity sports, you just can't do that at a big school," said McCauley.

Dawson Springs was number two on the list; Bowling Green was number 3.