BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Paris Police Department is set to host a supply drive Saturday to help Carlisle flood victims after a deadly flood hit the area Friday.

First responders will be at the Save-A-Lot on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Paris collecting donations from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

All donations are appreciated, however, items like water bottles, dry food, medical supplies, and cleaning supplies, are in demand.