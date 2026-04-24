Paris police investigate possible attempted abduction of 4-year-old while in yard

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris police are investigating a suspicious incident involving a possible attempted abduction of a 4-year-old child.

LEX 18 spoke with a woman in Paris who asked to remain anonymous for her safety. She said her 4-year-old daughter experienced a scary close call Tuesday while playing in her yard.

"She was outside with my mother. I was actually back in the house. My mom calls me and says, 'I need you to come outside,'" the mother said.

The mother said her daughter was playing in the front yard while her grandmother kept a watchful eye.

"She proceeds to tell me that we just had an attempted kidnapping. And I'm like, whose kid? And she pointed at mine," the mother said.

She says a vehicle pulled up in front of the home, and the person inside watched the 4-year-old for nearly 30 minutes before eventually getting out of the vehicle, the mother said.

"They did not see my mom, because our porch has a post that you can't see anybody behind it if you're looking directly at our home. And I guess they thought that she was by herself," the mother said.

Once they saw the child's grandmother, the woman said that they sprinted back to their vehicle and left quickly.

Paris Police Chief Mark Burden shared a statement regarding the situation, and emphasized there is no immediate threat to the community confirmed beyond the incident.

"The Paris Police Department is currently investigating a reported suspicious incident involving a possible child abduction that occurred in our community. Currently, officers have responded and the incident remains under investigation...we also encourage residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately. Early reporting can be critical in preventing crime and ensuring public safety."

The department shared the following safety reminders for parents:

Children should never approach or enter a vehicle with someone they do not know.

Teach children to trust their instincts and run away, yell, or seek help if they feel unsafe.

Encourage children to stay in groups when walking or playing outside.

Remind children not to share personal information with strangers in person or online.

Report suspicious vehicles or individuals immediately to law enforcement.

The mother said her daughter is traumatized.

"Her sleep's being disrupted from it," she said. "She's having awful nights. She either can't go to sleep or she wakes up screaming and we have to reassure her that she is safe where she is."

The mother said she was willing to tell her story so that other parents remember to stay vigilant.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Paris Police Department at 859-987-2100. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the number and choosing option 3.

The Paris Police Department will provide updates if more information becomes available.

