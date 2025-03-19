Paul Miller Ford gives gas money to UK fans headed to Milwaukee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's just under 500 miles from Lexington to Milwaukee, and Paul Miller Ford is making the trip easier for traveling UK fans.

The dealership spent Wednesday giving away 100 gift cards worth $100 to fans who could show their ticket to Friday's game.

"Mark Pope had made a mention of paying for people's gas, and we figured we would take advantage of that opportunity and do it for him," said Nick Easterling with Paul Miller Ford.

"We know UK fans travel well, but it can be hard with the additional expenses," he added. "So we just want to make sure we're here to support the fans, support the team, and have as many people up there as possible."

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky is currently $2.68. In Wisconsin, it's $2.96.