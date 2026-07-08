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Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Tuesday night collision in Henderson County

Kentucky State Police.jpg
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police.jpg
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HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man is dead following a Tuesday night single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Henderson County, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to the agency, officers responded to the 300 block of Green Street around 11:30 p.m. An initial investigation revealed that a truck driven by a 17-year-old was traveling east when 66-year-old Lamont Henderson entered the path of the truck.

Henderson was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation remains in its early stages and is ongoing, KSP reports.

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