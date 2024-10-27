Watch Now
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in early morning collision in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Scott County are investigating a fatal collision that left one woman dead after she was reportedly standing in the middle of I-75 when she was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday in Scott County.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, deputies and the Scott County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of I-75 near the 139 mile marker regarding a fatal collision that involved a pedestrian.

When police arrived, officials reported that a woman was found dead in the middle lane of I-75. A preliminary investigation by police found that the woman was standing in the middle of the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office noted that the driver of the vehicle "cooperated with the investigation," and police believe that drugs and alcohol were not a contributing factor in the incident.

The collision is an ongoing investigation by the Georgetown Scott County Collision Investigation unit.

