Pedestrian killed on highway after car accident in Carter County, KSP reports

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian died on Interstate 64 in the eastbound lane near the 150 mile marker in Carter County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, around 1:30 a.m. Friday, KSP Post 14 was contacted by Carter County emergency services about a pedestrian being struck by a car.

A preliminary investigation revealed that before getting hit by a car, 33-year-old Anwarulhaq Safi was driving a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia when his vehicle made an abrupt movement to the right, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and then flipped onto its side.

After coming to a stop, Safi exited his vehicle, climbed out of the embankment, and then entered the eastbound lane of Interstate 64. As he was standing there, Safi was hit by an oncoming vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, KSP reports. Safi was pronounced dead on-scene by the Carter County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation after the accident. Police do not believe neither drugs nor alcohol contributed to the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.