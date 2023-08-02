Pediatrician shares tips for keeping kids healthy from viruses during back-to-school season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The latest data from the CDC shows the start of an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide, just as students are getting ready to head back to school.

Between June 23 and July 22 of this year, the CDC reports a 12.1% increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Elizabeth Hawse, a Lexington pediatrician, said she has seen several patients in her office with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

"Now that we've had a couple years of COVID, I've seen that pattern more than one year, where June seems to be the lowest month, and then in July, after July 4th, it starts to tick up," Hawse said.

Hawse explained that after the school year begins, so does the spread of a number of viruses, like COVID, common colds and the flu.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department told LEX 18 on Tuesday that locally, hospitalizations are not increasing.

Still, Hawse encourages parents to consider ways to be proactive about children's health before the school year begins.

She recommends focusing on their overall well-being, including taking them in for an annual checkup, getting them up-to-date on vaccinations, and keeping them physically active.

"It's easier to address them proactively than reactively," Hawse said of health concerns heading into the school year.

Hawse also recommends parents remind children of the importance of washing their hands before eating or touching their face.

COVID-19 vaccinations and bivalent boosters are currently available at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. You can learn more about how to schedule an appointment for your family here.

